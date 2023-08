WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A portion of 6th Street in Wasco is expected to be permanently closed starting Thursday.

According to the California High-Speed Rail Authority, 6th Street between G and H streets will be shut down as part of a construction package for the high-speed rail. Officials say access will still be maintained for local businesses and property owners.

For more information, you can visit the website BuildHSR: High-Speed Rail Projects.