75-year-old man arrested for brandishing deadly weapon at peace officer, resisting arrest

Fisher allegedly brought out a gun as deputies were conducting a welfare check and a standoff ensued.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 14, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 75-year-old man accused of brandishing a deadly weapon at a peace officer and resisting arrest was arrested on Mon, June 12.

George Fisher was arrested on after a 30-minute standoff near the intersection of Wible Road and Belle Terrace in South Bakersfield. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Fisher allegedly brought out a gun as deputies were conducting a welfare check and a standoff ensued.

Authorities say that when they saw Fisher was no longer carrying the gun, they entered the home and arrested him.

Fisher faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty.

