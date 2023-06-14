75-year-old man arrested for brandishing deadly weapon at peace officer, resisting arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 75-year-old man accused of brandishing a deadly weapon at a peace officer and resisting arrest was arrested on Mon, June 12.

George Fisher was arrested on after a 30-minute standoff near the intersection of Wible Road and Belle Terrace in South Bakersfield. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Fisher allegedly brought out a gun as deputies were conducting a welfare check and a standoff ensued.

Authorities say that when they saw Fisher was no longer carrying the gun, they entered the home and arrested him.

Fisher faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty.

