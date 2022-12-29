A Bakersfield family spends a second Christmas waiting on justice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield family just spent their second Christmas without a loved one after he was shot and killed near South High School in August 2021. There has still been no arrest made in the killing, and the family is still waiting for justice.

Tyis Rush was shot and killed on Planz and Raider Roads in south Bakersfield, where a gate now stands as a memorial for him. Rush was just 21 at the time of his death, and despite decorating every holiday and always lighting candles in his honor, Rush's family says they can't have real closure without an arrest.

"It is hard, seeing my nieces, nephews, his son's missing his father, my mom…" Tyis' mother Colleen Harper breaks down as she speaks, talking between tears about how young her son was the two young sons he left behind.

"It's hard seeing his kids, thinking he can't be with them, not watching them grow up," said Harper.

Moe Bernal, a friend of Rush, added that her husband was with Rush when the shooting happened outside her apartment complex on August 14, 2021.

"It is your best friend. It is the uncle to your children. Your children are here, your husband was here," said Bernal, describing what went through her head when she got the call that there had been a shooting. "My mind was going so fast that you can't even think. Your body is in shock and you just want to get there."

Bernal says her husband is still recovering from the trauma of not being able to save Rush's life, despite his best efforts. Both families are now united by grief.

"We gained family. We are all together as a unit. He did leave us very connected," said Bernal. "We spend holidays together. We celebrate his memory every day."

But this family wants more than memories. They want justice.

"Every time we call, like, they can't tell us nothing, and it is frustrating they can't tell us nothing," said Harper, talking about the slow and fading updates on the case from the Bakersfield Police Department over the past year.

23ABC reached out to BPD for a status update, which said they could not provide comment due to the investigation still being an active and open homicide case. BPD did remind the public that there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Going into 2023, Rush's family says it's already been too long, adding that it's not fair that the shooter is still out there somewhere.

"If anybody knows anything, call the detectives so we can rest, so we can have justice and be at ease a little bit, maybe," said Harper.

Anyone with any information about the shooting of Tyis Rush on August 14, 2021 is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111