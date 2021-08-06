BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A closure is scheduled for the intersection of 24th Street and Chester Avenue on August 6 from 8 pm to 6 am to repave the intersection.

Westbound traffic will be routed Northbound on K Street, Westbound on 25th Street, and then Southbound on H Street.

Northbound traffic will be routed Eastbound on 23rd Street, Northbound on K Street, and Westbound on 25th Street to Chester Ave.

Southbound traffic will be detoured westbound on 25th Street, Southbound on H Street, and Eastbound on 23rd Street to Chester Ave.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause the traveling public.