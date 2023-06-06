'A Drag Queen Christmas' to be held at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The longest-running drag tour in the United States, "A Drag Queen Christmas," will stop by the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sun, Dec 17.

The Christmas drag show will feature various drag queens and LGBTQ+ performers, including host and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 contestant Miz Cracker and singer and choreographer Todrick Hall. The show will also feature drag queens Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London, Jessica Wild, Marcia Marcia Marica, Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor, Jimbo, Heidi N Closet, Alyssa Edwards, and others.

The show is for ages 18 and older.

Tickets can be purchased on the Fox Theater's website starting at 10 a.m. on Fri, June 9. Customers can purchase tickets a day early, however, by using promotional code "NAUGHTY."