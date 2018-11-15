A look at the Bakersfield Marathon course route

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Marathon takes place this Sunday.
For a look at the course route, take a look below! For a list of roads that will be closed, click here.
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
A settlement has been reached in a civil lawsuit filed against the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County regarding allegations of sexual assault.
The Kern County High School District is investigating a break-in at Independence High from October 15.