A look at the top contenders for governor recall election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four Republicans and one democrat have pulled ahead in the recall election.

The leader in most polls — conservative radio host Larry Elder, but alongside him are Republican candidates John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, and Kevin Kiley. Meanwhile, on the Democratic side is candidate Kevin Paffrath.

Elder — a South Central Los Angeles native — has come out strong with conservative views.

The radio host says on the issues of homelessness and minimum wage, the decisions shouldn’t be made by the government. He plans to empower religious institutions and non-profits to help people be self-sufficient, and do away with minimum wage to allow for a free market.

Elder also plans to repeal Roe V. Wade — and Proposition 47, a measure that reclassified certain non-violent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

John Cox is well known in the political field, challenging Newsom for governor in 2018.

Cox looks to address homelessness by requiring mental health treatment for those on the streets and cracking down on public camping and drug use. He also says he would also get rid of mask mandates and overturn vaccine requirements for schools, and enact a tax cut across the state.

The youngest candidate and only Democrat out the five is Kevin Paffrath — a real estate broker and financial YouTuber.

Paffrath says if he’s elected, he plans to open optional emergency housing built by the National Guard for the homeless.

Kevin Faulconer served as the Republican mayor of San Diego from 2014 to 2020 — a role he says has prepared him to handle a largely democratic state government. He also says he plans to address EDD problems by pausing new programs until the agency’s technology and system are fixed.

Kevin Kiley is a state assemblyman representing the 6th district. He is for building more homeless shelters, he opposes Prop. 47, and plans to undo the state’s sanctuary status, as well as use executive orders to roll back agency regulations that businesses find restrictive such as those on gig workers. He says as far as mask mandates go, he'd do away with them and reopen schools completely.