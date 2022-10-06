A spooky behind the scenes look at CALM's AutumnNights Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Well it is our very own Nightmare before Christmas show. We’ve all grown to love the Christmas holiday lights at the California Living Museum, but this year the zoo is pulling out all the stops for the spooky season!

The AutumnNights Festival at CALM is bringing all the fun of the famous Holiday Lights at CALM, but with a Halloween twist. Along with dazzling lights, you'll find a pumpkin patch, a candycorn express, and much more.

If you're looking for a bit of a thrill, you can take your chances down the spooky trail. If not, don't worry the not-so-spooky trail has plenty to offer.

Once you make it past Pirate Bay, you'll find yourself at the Scarecrow Craze Maze. Don't be fooled, this maze may take you longer than expected to escape.

Along with fun and lights, concessions are also being offered courtesy of Teen Challenge, who are proving kettle corn, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches and more.

AutumnNights will be held every Thursday through Sunday throughout the month of October from 6 until 9 p.m. Adult tickets will be $15, while child tickets are $12.

This year the zoo is also teaming up with the soccer park to assist with parking. Visitors can park at the soccer park and either walk or take a free shuttle to the festival.