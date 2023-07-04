A vegetation fire has closed westbound 178 at Kern Canyon Road

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — According to the California Highway Patrol, a vegetation fire in the Kern River Canyon is impacting traffic on Highway 178 between Bakersfield and the mouth of the canyon.

According to a traffic alert by CHP, westbound traffic from Lake Isabella is closed at this time, and traffic from Bakersfield is being held for the time being. As of news time, there is no confirmation on whether the eastbound lanes will be closed.

This is a developing situation, and there has been no word as of newstime Monday night on the extent of the fire's spread. Emergency services notification website PulsePoint lists 6 units responding to the scene.

Stay connected to 23ABC News for updates as more information becomes available.