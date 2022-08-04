AAA: Bakersfield average gas prices drop 13 cents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield saw average gas prices drop 13 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Also, the average price of $5.75 is 57 cents lower than last month in Bakersfield.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Bakersfield, as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022, was $4.85 at Union Village, 2201 S. Union Ave.

Other areas are seeing a steeper decline in average gas prices from the previous month with the Los Angeles-Long Beach area having a 71 cent lower prices at $5.58 and Riverside prices dropping 75 cents to $5.45.

“The last time gas prices dropped so steeply in a one-month period was from October to November 2012 after the state resolved a summer-blend gasoline supply crisis by allowing stations to begin selling winter blend a few weeks early,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe in a statement.

“Even though average gas prices are now well above $5 a gallon in Southern California, most metro areas now have several stations priced under $5 a gallon and we encourage consumers to seek those out using a tool like the free AAA Mobile app.”

California's average price is $5.54, a 12 cent reduction from last week, while the national average is $4.14.

The cost on the Central Coast dropped to $5.67, which is 8 cents lower than last week and a decrease of 55 cents from last month.