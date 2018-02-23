Accused Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter appears in court

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The man accused of shooting up the Bakersfield Heart Hospital in December had a status hearing scheduled on Friday.
Brandon Clark has been in the hospital since police shot him on Dec. 1. He was arrested shortly after he was shot.
Police say Clark, 44, was found with a Kel-Tec rifle and a 30-round detachable magazine, which is illegal to own in California.
Clark told police he was trying to protect his mother, who works at the Heart Hospital.
Clark is facing 16 felony charges, including shooting into a building and 10 counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon.
