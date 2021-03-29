Adoptive grandmother of missing toddler brothers pleads for their return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The adoptive grandmother of two missing Kern County boys pleaded for their return Sunday morning, in a statement issued online.

"Come forward," Wanda West said in her statement, speaking to whoever may be involved in the disappearance of 3-year-old Orson West and 4-year-old Orrin West.

The brothers were reported missing in California City by their adoptive parents on Dec. 21, 2020.

"Someone knows exactly where Orrin and Orson are and what happened in December ... God and our family has already forgiven you and you will be free from the guilt and burden I know you are carrying," West's said in the statement.

The brothers have been missing for more than 3 months, with no suspect or person's of interest named in the case so far.

The Bakersfield Police Department took over the case from the California City Police Department on March 1.

BPD confirmed in previous statements that officers have executed more than 20 search warrants at multiple residences within several jurisdictions since December.