Advanced Center for Eye Care partners with Chevron to provide free eye exams for Lost Hills students

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Advanced Center for Eye Care and the Lost Hills Union School District partnered with Chevron to provide underserved and uninsured children with free eye exams and glasses on Thursday, September 23rd.

"If a child is unable to see the chalkboard or unable to read or unable to see their homework, we know that poses academic challenges for them," said Justin Cave of the Advanced Center for Eye Care. "So today with this partnership, what we hope to do is put a simple pair of eyeglasses on a child's face so that they can continue to learn, continue to prosper, and continue to grow in their academic journey."

80 students from the Lost Hills Union School District visited the Advanced Center for Eye Care. Officials say the participants were pre-selected and the event was not open to the general public.