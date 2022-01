If you have an interest in health care, Adventist Health Bakersfield will be holding a "nursing recruitment event" this week.

Adventist will be hiring for the following locations: Bakersfield, Tehachapi, and Delano. The recruitment will take place Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Padre Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield.

Bring a resume, RN license number, proof of vaccination, or a negative covid test, and a surgical mask.