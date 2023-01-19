Adventist Health Bakersfield listed in 'America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2023'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has been named one of the best options for a hospital in the United States.

Healthgrades says the Adventist Health Bakersfield location is one of America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades, a company that provides information about physicians, hospitals, and healthcare providers, aims to help people find the best options available.

This achievement puts Adventist Health Bakersfield in the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.