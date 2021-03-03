Adventist Health debuts new mobile clinic, Chevron donates $200K to help create it

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health announced they are excited to be hitting the road to help provide vaccines to those living in rural parts of kKern County. Thanks to a $200,000 donation from Chevron a new mobile clinic was created.

It's something that both Adventist and Chevron have been working together on since before COVID ever even showed up in Kern County.

"And they were really excited. We came to them with this idea about a year and a half ago when COVID wasn't even on the map. We said we have some ideas about getting cancer screenings out into the community and some primary care out into the community. And they jumped on it. They were super excited," said Kiyoshi Tomono of the Adventist Health Network. "And then along comes COVID as you know a couple of months later and so we are in the middle of building this thing and we need to pivot. How can we use it now for the needs now and that's really COVID vaccine distribution."

Tuesday the mobile clinic was out in McFarland at McFarland High School. They plan to visit and distribute more vaccines to rural areas in the coming weeks.