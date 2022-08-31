Adventist Health holds community gathering in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The final day of August, August 31st, is International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal of the day is to reduce drug overdose deaths and fight the stigma associated with overdoses, while also raising awareness and educating people about overdose prevention. Symptoms of an overdose include convulsions, vomiting, confusion, and skin that is cool and sweaty or hot and dry.

Adventist Health held a community gathering the previous day featuring various speakers and sharing how the hospital network is working with all local agencies to address the issue.

"This problem has been really up on my mind for, I would say many years working in the emergency department and in intensive care units," said Ghassan Jamaleddibe, Medical Officer for Adventist Health Kern County. "We have seen its impact on various communities throughout the United States. It has really varied between number one and number two and probably number one of preventable death. So it is a preventable death. It has exceeded car accidents and it has exceeded other preventable deaths in our nation."

Stories were also shared honoring those lost and those who have survived an overdose.