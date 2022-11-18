Adventists Health Bakersfield receives 'A' grade for 11th consecutive time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health Bakersfield received an "A" letter grade rating from the Leapfrog Group for the 11th consecutive time on Thursday, November 17th. The grade was awarded for the Fall 2022 quarter.

“This momentous achievement places Adventist Health Bakersfield as the leader in safety across Kern County and demonstrates our consistently high safety and quality outcomes,” said Adventist Health Kern County Network President Daniel Wolcott. “We are thankful to the Leapfrog Group for their recognition of the top-tier safety and care our physicians and associates provide every day.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog association that grades hospitals throughout the United States based on their ability to care for patients and prevent harm. The rating is based on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which focuses on patient safety, including errors, injuries, infections, and accidents. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade also covers areas such as patient falls, blood infections, and hand washing.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”