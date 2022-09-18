Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County

The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low
Posted at 10:59 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 13:59:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Coming across affordable homes seems to be nearly impossible in every corner of the state.

Here in Bakersfield, the latest point-in-time count shows there are 1,356 unhoused people in our area.

Among those who are unhoused, only 55% are in shelters while 45% are completely unsheltered.

The county says they are continuing to develop units to increase the availability and help get more community members in a stable living situation.

For more information on these resources, the community is asked to call 211.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book