Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Coming across affordable homes seems to be nearly impossible in every corner of the state.

Here in Bakersfield, the latest point-in-time count shows there are 1,356 unhoused people in our area.

Among those who are unhoused, only 55% are in shelters while 45% are completely unsheltered.

The county says they are continuing to develop units to increase the availability and help get more community members in a stable living situation.

For more information on these resources, the community is asked to call 211.