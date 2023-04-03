All-American Rejects to stop by Bakersfield on 1st headlining tour in 10 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The All-American Rejects will be playing at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Mon, Oct 2.

The 2000s alternative rock band will be stopping by Bakersfield as part of their Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, which is the band's first headlining tour in nearly a decade. The last headlining tour they held was the 2012-2013 "The Kids in the Street Tour."

The band released a statement about their excitement for the upcoming tour. The 27-city tour will start in Tampa, Florida on Fri, Aug 11 and end in Oklahoma City on Sat, Oct 14.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young [Fest] that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First, we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

Supporting acts for the Bakersfield show will be New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri, April 7. Citi Bank cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from 10 a.m. on Tues, April 4 to 10 p.m. on Thurs, April 6.

