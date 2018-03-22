All KHSD swim meets canceled on Thursday due to weather

Natalie Tarangioli
11:15 AM, Mar 22, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District has canceled all swim meets on Thursday due to weather, according to the district's Twitter page. 

The meets will be made up on April 10. 

