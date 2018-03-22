All KHSD swim meets canceled on Thursday due to weather

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District has canceled all swim meets on Thursday due to weather, according to the district's Twitter page.
The meets will be made up on April 10.
The Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Blood Bank are holding a blood drive.
Volunteers will be cleaning up Bakersfield on Thursday in honor of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing video that has been circulating social media.