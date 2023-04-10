Watch Now
All passengers ejected in deadly crash on I-5 near Outlets at Tejon

The KCFD would like to remind the public that when traveling by car, leave early, do not be in a rush, never drive drowsy, avoid distractions, always wear a seatbelt, and obey the speed limit.
Crash at I-5 and Laval Road
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 13:40:30-04

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly crash took place on the I-5 freeway on Sun, April 9.

According to the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD), firefighters responded to a crash at Laval Road and the I-5 just after 2:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene of the accident, firefighters found all six passengers ejected from the vehicle.

Four passengers had life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital by both air ambulance and ground ambulance. Two people died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

