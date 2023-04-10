All passengers ejected in deadly crash on I-5 near Outlets at Tejon

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly crash took place on the I-5 freeway on Sun, April 9.

According to the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD), firefighters responded to a crash at Laval Road and the I-5 just after 2:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene of the accident, firefighters found all six passengers ejected from the vehicle.

Four passengers had life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital by both air ambulance and ground ambulance. Two people died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The KCFD would like to remind the public that when traveling by car, leave early, do not be in a rush, never drive drowsy, avoid distractions, always wear a seatbelt, and obey the speed limit.

