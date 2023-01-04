Alta Sierra Ski Resort opens after receiving 8 inches of snow

ALTA SIERRA, Calif. (KERO) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort announced on Twitter that they will be opening on Wed, Jan 4. Officials say they received eight inches of new snow on Monday night, Jan 2.

Happy to report Opening Day is Thursday 1/5/23. We received another 8” of new snow last night & are excited to open! Ticket office opens at 8:00 am & lifts run from 9-4 pm. — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 3, 2023

For those planning to make the trip, representatives for Alta Sierra Ski Resort say to not use Rancheria Road, but instead, take Highway 155 through Glenville or travel through Lake Isabella.

The ticket office opens at 8 a.m. and lifts run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.