Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Alzheimer’s Association will host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bakersfield on Saturday, October 15th. The event will also take place in other cities across the United States throughout October, making it the largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's research in the world.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the Park at River Walk and will open with a Promise Garden flower ceremony. The ceremony represents solidarity in the fight against Alzheimer's. The flowers will be four different colors, representing the struggles that people in the fight face. Blue flowers will be given to those who have the disease, yellow flowers will be given to those taking care of someone with Alzheimer's, and purple flowers will go to those who have lost someone to Alzheimer's disease. Meanwhile, orange flowers will go to those who want to show their general support in finding a cure. White flowers, which have yet to be given at an event, will represent recovery.

"We have seen over the years how isolating Alzheimer's can be for those who are diagnosed and for those who provide care," said Cassondra Bradford, Regional VP of Operations for Pacifica Senior Living. "The Alzheimer's Association is able to help with many challenges that the disease can bring. The support the Alzheimer’s Association provides from helping with effective communication strategies, understanding and responding to difficult behaviors, or even social engagement for those in the earlier stages of the disease. We look forward to the day that is close where we can celebrate with the first white flower.”

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, with 690,000 of those people living in California. To learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's, visit the event's webpage.