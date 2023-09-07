Amazon donates $30,000 to KHSD's Career and Technical Education Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bakersfield celebrated its 3-year anniversary on Wednesday by presenting a $30,000 check to the Kern High School District's Career and Technical Education Center. CTEC provides specialized occupational education.

Amazon invited Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and other city dignitaries to the event, where CTEC Principal Brian Miller said he was aware the check was coming, but he did not know the amount until the presentation.

"All those funds will go directly to our students. We have a fund called Jump Start which is intended to remove any financial barriers the kids may have to start employment," said Miller.

Miller added that the money would be helping students who might need new clothes or safety gear in order to start a job.

