Americans may be at risk in heat due to 'vulnerable' power grids

The information comes as climatologists track a developing El Nino pattern, which could cause temperatures to spike in the coming months.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
The sun sets behind a high power station in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. As California stretched into its second week of excessive heat, the California Independent System Operator, the entity that oversees the state's electrical grid, issued a Stage 3 alert allowing it to draw on emergency power sources. The alert is one step below actually ordering rotating power outages. CAISO said the peak electricity demand on Tuesday hit 52,061 megawatts, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set on July 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
(KERO) — Millions of Americans could be without air conditioning this summer during periods of extreme heat according to a report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

The nonprofit group monitors the nation's network of electricity systems. Officials said that power grids will be vulnerable to intense heat conditions this summer, meaning much of the country could experience outages due to scorching hot weather.

Officials also said that more needs to be done to make the power grid system stronger.

The information comes as climatologists track a developing El Nino pattern, which could cause temperatures to spike in the coming months.

