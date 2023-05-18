Americans may be at risk in heat due to 'vulnerable' power grids

(KERO) — Millions of Americans could be without air conditioning this summer during periods of extreme heat according to a report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

The nonprofit group monitors the nation's network of electricity systems. Officials said that power grids will be vulnerable to intense heat conditions this summer, meaning much of the country could experience outages due to scorching hot weather.

Officials also said that more needs to be done to make the power grid system stronger.

The information comes as climatologists track a developing El Nino pattern, which could cause temperatures to spike in the coming months.

