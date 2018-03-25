Amestoy's holds 8th Annual Chile Verde Cook-Off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for a way to spice up your weekend, Amestoy's 8th Annual Chile Verde Cook-Off is happening on Sunday.

Community members will be showcasing their homemade chile starting at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door which gets you unlimited chile tastings.

There will be dancing and DJ's starting at 2 p.m.

23ABC's Jada Montemarano will be putting her taste buds to the test as one of the judges for the event.

Amestoy's on the Hill is located on River Boulevard and Height Street in east Bakersfield.