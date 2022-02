(KERO) — An overturned semi caused significant traffic delays Monday afternoon on Interstate-5.

According to CHP Fort Tejon, officers responded to the accident at around 2:50 p.m. just south of Grapevine Road. The driver of the semi sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The slow lane of I-5 was closed to allow for clean-up causing heavy traffic through the area.

At this time the cause of the accident has not been released.