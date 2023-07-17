Anaheim man drowns in Kern River near Lake Ming, body found near Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The body of a man from Anaheim was found in the Kern River hours after he went missing on Sun, July 16.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Fernando Mejia, 38, was reported missing after he "was seen going underwater near the east end of Lake Ming campground and did not resurface" around 1:48 p.m.

KCSO Search and Rescue, the Kern County Fire Department, and park rangers searched for Mejia. According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, Mejia was found dead near Hart Park, east of the intersection of Lake Road and River Road, on the same day at 3:31 p.m.

