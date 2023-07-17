Watch Now
Anaheim man drowns in Kern River near Lake Ming, body found near Hart Park

Mejia was found dead near Hart Park, east of the intersection of Lake Road and River Road, on the same day he went missing in the Kern River
Kern River Near Hart Park, Bakersfield (FILE)
The Kern River near Hart Park in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jul 17, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The body of a man from Anaheim was found in the Kern River hours after he went missing on Sun, July 16.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Fernando Mejia, 38, was reported missing after he "was seen going underwater near the east end of Lake Ming campground and did not resurface" around 1:48 p.m.

KCSO Search and Rescue, the Kern County Fire Department, and park rangers searched for Mejia. According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, Mejia was found dead near Hart Park, east of the intersection of Lake Road and River Road, on the same day at 3:31 p.m.

