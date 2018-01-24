Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast taking place Thursday, January 25 at Rabobank Convention Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The 38th annual Bakersfield prayer breakfast will be taking place Thursday morning at Rabobank Convention Center.

Community leaders will lead individuals in a prayer for the city of Kern County, county, state, nation, and the world.

The Keynote Speaker at the Bakersfield prayer breakfast will be Michael Yankoski, a writer, aspiring theologian, and urban homesteader.

Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast starts at 6:40 a.m. at Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, California 93301.

