Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast taking place Thursday, January 25 at Rabobank Convention Center

The 38th annual Bakersfield prayer breakfast will be taking place Thursday morning at Rabobank Convention Center.

Community leaders will lead individuals in a prayer for the city of Kern County, county, state, nation, and the world.

The Keynote Speaker at the Bakersfield prayer breakfast will be Michael Yankoski, a writer, aspiring theologian, and urban homesteader.

Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast starts at 6:40 a.m. at Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, California 93301.