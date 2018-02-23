Annual Black History Parade happening Saturday

Downtown Bakersfield at 10 a.m.

Natalie Tarangioli
11:15 AM, Feb 23, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With the month of February winding down, it's almost time for the annual Black History parade in downtown Bakersfield.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the annual parade on Saturday to celebrate black history. 

The theme of this year's parade is "Staying Connected to Preserve Our Heritage." 

Organizers say the heritage festival will conclude the parade as participants will be presented with awards.

The parade is set for 10 a.m. at 21st and V Streets.

