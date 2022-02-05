Annual Firefighters Fishing Derby returns after a two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Annual Firefighters Fishing Derby returned in full swing this Saturday morning at the Park at River Walk, by the Bakersfield Fire Department. Fishing to help the community – that’s the goal of this event.

Over a thousand people gathered in the chilly morning from 6am till noon to fish for over 2,000 pounds of rainbow and lightening trout that were put into the lakes early on Friday morning. For the first time since the event began, both lakes were used for the event and people lined up all over. Organizers say this 9th edition of the event was sold out, and expect over 2,000 in total to be at the park. About 25 fish had tags to win $1,000, and you could double that amount by buying an event t-shirt or sweatshirt. Each entry ticket also came with a pancake breakfast and raffle tickets for prizes.

All the proceeds from the fishing derby go to help disadvantages kids in our community in Bakersfield.

