Annual Fish Fry for Life event happening tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fish Fry for Life is going on this Friday in central Bakersfield.

Right to Life Kern County is holding the event for its ninth year.

Last year's sold out event included 1,400 in-house, take-away or drive-through. The dinner is made up of fried fish, French fries and coleslaw.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here or by calling Right to Life Kern County at 661-864-7508.

Proceeds from the dinner support local pro-life organizations.

Fish Fry for Life is in the parish hall of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 900 H Street from 4 to 8 p.m.