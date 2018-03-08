Annual Trout Fishing Derby happening Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Catching fish while helping children in Kern County - that's the goal of the Bakersfield Firefighter's 7th Annual Trout Fishing Derby at Riverwalk Park.

The derby kicks off this Saturday at 6 a.m. and will benefit the Firefighter's Relief Association.

Firefighters will be hosting children from the Jamison Center for the day.

2,000 pounds of trout were transplanted into the lake Thursday afternoon to prepare for the weekend.

There are 25 fish that are tagged and have a combined worth of $1,000 in prizes and trophies.

Tickets are $20 and are still available.