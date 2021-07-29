Anthem Blue Cross and Dignity Health's contract negotiations could impact your insurance plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While Dignity Health and Anthem Blue Cross are still in contract negotiations, what does this means for your health needs in the meantime?

As of July 16, Dignity Health is no longer considered in-network for Anthem Blue Cross insurance holders, but some health care will still be covered by Dignity Health physicians.

Dr.Quinn explained, "Hypertension, depression, and cancer are all considered serious conditions but each condition will be handled on a case by case basis then there is acute non-emergency pain like pink eye those services may be more difficult to cover. Dignity health’s goal is to work with patients to make sure that they do not have delayed care."

Dr.Quinn is advising that patients use their best judgment in the event of an emergency. If you or your child have an emergency Dignity Health emergency services is still available.

Each situation will be handled on a case-by-case basis. If you are still unsure if you will be covered, contact Anthem Blue Cross customer service on your insurance card.

