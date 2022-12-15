Apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield catches fire, dog resuscitated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A five-unit apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield caught fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.

Firefighters responded to a call near the intersection of East 6th Street and Union Avenue. The fire in one of the apartments was moving toward other units before it was put out.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, while one person refused treatment. Two cats were saved from the unit that caught fire and a dog was resuscitated at the scene.

The Red Cross has been asked for assistance regarding the displaced residents.