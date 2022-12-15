Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield catches fire, dog resuscitated

East 6th St apartment fire
23ABC
East 6th St apartment fire
Posted at 6:45 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 09:45:29-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A five-unit apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield caught fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.

Firefighters responded to a call near the intersection of East 6th Street and Union Avenue. The fire in one of the apartments was moving toward other units before it was put out.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, while one person refused treatment. Two cats were saved from the unit that caught fire and a dog was resuscitated at the scene.

The Red Cross has been asked for assistance regarding the displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson