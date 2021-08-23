Areas impacted by the French Fire now under Evacuation Orders

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif (KERO) — Fire officials have issued new evacuation orders in response to the French Fire.

Kern County fire telling 23ABC that all areas that were previously under evacuation warnings are now under evacuation orders. That would include areas such as Wofford Heights and Tille Creek, which were given warnings over the weekend.

Red Cross has an evacuation center set up at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School which is located at 3240 Erskine Creek Road.

The French fire has burned through 13,341 acres and is 10% contained.