Areas impacted by the French Fire now under Evacuation Orders

Grant Simpson/23ABC
French Fire Aug. 20 2021
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 22:30:44-04

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif (KERO) — Fire officials have issued new evacuation orders in response to the French Fire.

Kern County fire telling 23ABC that all areas that were previously under evacuation warnings are now under evacuation orders. That would include areas such as Wofford Heights and Tille Creek, which were given warnings over the weekend.

Red Cross has an evacuation center set up at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School which is located at 3240 Erskine Creek Road.

The French fire has burned through 13,341 acres and is 10% contained.

