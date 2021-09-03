Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Arianna Hernandez charged with five felony accounts Thursday for deadly crash

items.[0].image.alt
Photo journalist Noe Gonzales
A 77-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Olive Drive on Friday night. The 19-year-old driver of a pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
OLIVE DRIVE FATAL.png
Posted at 6:38 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 21:38:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Arianna Laura Hernandez, 19, was charged with five felony accounts Thursday for the crash that killed a 77-year-old woman on August 13th.

She was arrested and booked on charges including suspicion of felony driving under the influence, causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Hernandez has been charged for; gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI vehicle manslaughter without gross negligence, driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, DUI .08 alcohol with bodily injury, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combines causing injury.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chicago Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets