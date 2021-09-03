Arianna Hernandez charged with five felony accounts Thursday for deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Arianna Laura Hernandez, 19, was charged with five felony accounts Thursday for the crash that killed a 77-year-old woman on August 13th.

She was arrested and booked on charges including suspicion of felony driving under the influence, causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Hernandez has been charged for; gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI vehicle manslaughter without gross negligence, driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, DUI .08 alcohol with bodily injury, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combines causing injury.