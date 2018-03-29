Arizona officials charge man with child abuse, seen in viral video

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Investigators in Maricopa County, Arizona have arrested a man they believe is connected to a disturbing Facebook Live video.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has charged Virgil E. Mitchell with one count of physical abuse.

On March 22, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Mitchell, 37, was a person of interest in the investigation of a man seen holding a toddler over a bathtub in a video posted on social media.

KCSO said a Kern County address was listed for Mitchell.

Mitchell was arrested in Arizona on an unrelated probation violation last Thursday and KCSO said he was no longer a person of interest.

On Tuesday, Mitchell was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

23ABC has obtained the probable cause statement out of Arizona which reads:

On March 21, 2018 at approximately 9 a.m., a witness who lives in the home, video recorded Virgil Mitchell as he held his girlfriend's 3-year-old son by his ankles over the bathtub, then proceeded to submerge his head several times into the water. Two witnesses who live in the home were interviewed and related that Virgil did this after the 3-year-old urinated in his pants. They also stated that this happens all the time so they decided to record it. Virgil was interviewed by patrol officers and admitted to what he had done. Virgil stated doing that scares him, so 'I like to scare him.' Virgil was arrested by officers on March 27, 2018 at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Court documents show Mitchell was living in Phoenix at the time of his arrest. He reportedly denied all allegations.

Mitchell is expected in court April 3.