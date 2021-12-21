Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Armando Cruz to be represented by public defender's office

Man accused in rape, killing of Patricia Alatorre
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Armando Cruz is suspected in the rape, murder of Patricia Alatorre in Bakersfield.
Armando Cruz, Suspect in Patricia Alatorre Case, Bakersfield
Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 15:35:18-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Armando Cruz, the man accused in the rape and murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre last summer, appeared in a Kern County court room Tuesday morning after his attorneys removed themselves from his case.

Cruz will now be represented by the public defender's office and his next court date is set for Jan 25th. His previous lawyer was present to hand over the information from his case.

He's facing 12 felony counts including rape and first-degree murder. Cruz could face the death penalty if convicted.

Patricia Alatorre disappeared last summer from her South Bakersfield neighborhood near Cresent Ridge Street.

Cruz, an Inglewood resident was arrested by Bakersfield police in the Los Angeles area after authorities located his pick-up truck that was seen leaving Alatorre's neighborhood at the time she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later

Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later