Armando Cruz to be sentenced after pleading guilty to all charges

23ABC News
File image of Armando Cruz, the suspect in the killing of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Nov 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping, and other charges in the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre is set to be sentenced on Tuesday, November 1st.

As part of the plea deal, Armando Cruz will avoid the death penalty in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. The prosecution said victim impact statements will be made during the sentencing.

According to court documents, Alatorre snuck out of her home on July 1st, 2020. A neighbor's ring camera captured Alatorre leaving, along with a white ford pickup truck in the neighborhood that was later found in Inglewood, registered to Cruz.

During interviews with police, Cruz admitted to communicating with Alatorre through Instagram and exchanging private photos. He also admitted to meeting her on two different occasions and, according to court documents, that he intended to kill her.

