Armed Forces Support Foundation holding Annual Poker Run Sunday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday morning, the Armed Forces Support Foundation is hosting its Annual Poker Run, raising funds in support of our local veterans.

The poker run held each year is a chance for the foundation to raise money so they can continue to support local veterans. On top of that, this event acts as another opportunity to connect veterans to the many different support agencies around town.

Registration for the event began at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson. The run kicks off at 11 a.m. and riders will have to opportunity to go to places like Wounded Heroes, Bakersfield College and the Kern County Veterans Office to build their hand.

The suggested donation is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger.

After the run, Pork Chop and Bubba's will be out there with food for all the riders.

For more on the event and the Armed Forces Support Foundation, see here.