Arraignment moved back for man charged with killing and shooting man outside of Red Zone

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The man charged with shooting and killing another man outside the Red Zone sports bar in southwest Bakersfield this weekend was in court on Tuesday.

Luis Pineda's arraignment was moved back. He is being held on $1.5 million bail and is expected back in court next week.

Officers say when they got to the parking lot they found a man who had been shot multiple times. That man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Family identified the man who was shot as Chris Rodriguez on Sunday.