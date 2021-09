ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday Arvin Police Department, with the assistance from the United States Marshals Service Force arrested Jesus Everardo Haros Rodriguez, 18, for the homicide of a 10 year girl in Arvin on July 17th. Rodriguez was arrested in Lamont.

The investigations related to this case are still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or the anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.