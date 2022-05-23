Arts Council of Kern unveils Stories on the Sidewalk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bringing history to life. That is what the Arts Council of Kern did with their latest exhibition called "Stories on the Sidewalk."

The exciting stories of Kern County’s history were written and performed by local actors on the streets of Bakersfield Sunday. They performed a series of 7 short plays starting at the Betty Younger Sculpture Garden.

The plays showed the stories of historical figures like Ray Gonzales, Dolores Huerta, and Earl Warren, just to name a few.

“This year, one of my personal heroes, Dolores Huerta, who is a national treasure as well as a local gem," said Maria Mercado, a board member for the Arts Council of Kern. "She is being acted by Kimberly Navarro very nicely and it was written by Leonel Martinez. It’s a lovely tribute to someone that is in her nineties and has been an activist and a Bakersfield resident for so many years.”

The Arts Council says it’s important to inform our residents about our own local history so they're aware of the significance behind the area we live in today.