Arvin City Council appoints Officer Alex Ghazalpour as Chief of Arvin Police Department

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin Police Department has a new Chief.

The Arvin City Council appointed Office Alex Ghazalpour to the position during the council's meeting on Tues, July 26. Ghazalpour has served as the acting Police Chief since September 2022, after former chief Eddie Brock resigned from the job.

Ghazalpour has spearheaded several initiatives in the department, including body-worn cameras and advanced training, and has improved dispatch consoles and workstations.

Ghazalpour released a statement saying how honored he is to be selected as the next Police Chief for the Arvin Police Department.

"I am deeply honored to be selected as the next Police Chief of the Arvin Police Department," said Ghazalpour. "I am committed to continuing our mission of serving and protecting the Arvin community with utmost professionalism, transparency, and compassion. Together with our dedicated officers and community partners, we will build upon the achievements we have already made and strive for even greater public safety."

