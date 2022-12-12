Watch Now
Arvin community holds Virgen de Guadalupe parade

Members of the community gathered in Arvin to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe on Sunday, December 11, ahead of the Feast Day observance on Monday, December 12th.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Dec 12, 2022
The day is a religious tradition that commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego in 1531.

Karina Rodriguez, a co-leader of the event and parade said that the parade was a time to honor Mary, traditionally titled "Our Lady of Guadalupe."

"We will be having a church held, our church, a mass. Then we're going to be dancing, we're going to be dancing for her during this procession as a sacrifice and prayer for everything she did for us and each one of us has a special prayer that we offer to her, and at the church, we also dance."

Rodriguez also said that she would like to see more people be a part of the procession and the celebration, so their culture won't die out.

