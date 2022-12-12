Arvin community holds Virgen de Guadalupe parade

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Members of the community gathered in Arvin to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe on Sunday, December 11, ahead of the Feast Day observance on Monday, December 12th.

The day is a religious tradition that commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego in 1531.

Karina Rodriguez, a co-leader of the event and parade said that the parade was a time to honor Mary, traditionally titled "Our Lady of Guadalupe."

"We will be having a church held, our church, a mass. Then we're going to be dancing, we're going to be dancing for her during this procession as a sacrifice and prayer for everything she did for us and each one of us has a special prayer that we offer to her, and at the church, we also dance."

Rodriguez also said that she would like to see more people be a part of the procession and the celebration, so their culture won't die out.