As towns prepare fireworks shows, some residents impacted by air quality

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — As it gets closer to the Fourth of July, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District wants you to know that lighting off fireworks can have a major impact on air quality.

This is particularly true for people who live in the Central Valley where air quality isn't great to start with. Fireworks release high levels of particulate matter like ash and pieces of metal that are harmful to people in sensitive groups.

Many areas see a spike in the harmful matter in the air during the Fourth of July four to five times higher than normal. The Air District recommends watching a professional display which it says is more closely regulated for health and safety concerns.

The City of Tehachapi is reminding residents that it is illegal to launch or possess fireworks within the city. On a post on Facebook, the city reminds residents that there is a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks. Anyone who violates the policy is subject to a $1,000 fine.

Now if you want to watch a show this holiday season, multiple communities throughout the county will be hosting Fourth of July festivities.

The City of Bakersfield will be holding its annual show at the Park at Riverwalk on July 4th. That show begins at 9:15 p.m. And 23ABC will be streaming that show on our website and social media platforms.

Tehachapi will be holding a fireworks show that same day as a part of their All-American Festival. That show begins at 9 p.m. at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

Wasco will also hold a fireworks show on July 3rd as part of their One Nation Festival. That takes place at Beale Park.

And if you have plans to stay home for this upcoming holiday weekend you may have a harder time finding fireworks. Industry experts say demand for fireworks are near an all-time high.

Supply chain issues are also to blame for the shortage. According to Winco Fireworks, some sellers are cutting supply by about 30-percent.

This is also causing prices to go up by as much as 25-percent.