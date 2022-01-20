Assembly bill allows community college students to receive help in getting bachelor’s degree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many students who attend community colleges have the goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree. While that process might not come easy for everyone, an academic pathway can help aid their confusion.

Navigating through college courses can be challenging and often can bring uncertainty amongst students.

Thanks to Assembly Bill 928, community college students are able to receive assistance toward the pathway of earning their bachelor’s.

Dr. Debra Jackson, CSUB Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, said, “Serving transfer students is a high priority for CSU Bakersfield. CSUB serves approximately 50 percent of our students as transfer students. Majority of which come from our area, Bakersfield College, Taft College, Porterville, and of course at our antelope valley campus.”

Dr. Jackson explained that with these unprecedented times, there is a clear need to further streamline and make the transfer process easier so that people can stabilize their future goals.

“Now more than ever, folks are looking to stabilize their career paths to look toward the future and what things are going to look like after the pandemic is over. Make sure that they have a better income, better jobs.”

According to Assembly 928, students who declare their intent to transfer to a university will no longer have to worry about trying to create a master plan.

They will automatically be added to the associate degree for transfers program. As of right now, CSU and UC have separate pathways but must be the same by May 2023.

“A student will complete their lower division coursework and then when they transfer into CSUB, being a part of the Associate Degree for Transfers Program creates a contract between our campus and the student that we can deliver them the remainder of their four-year degree plan in 60 semester units.”

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, amongst students with stated transfer goals, only 19 percent transfer within four years, and 28 percent within six years. With this new bill in place - UC’s and Cal states are hoping to increase transfer rates.

“It really is a promise to students that we are not going to make things harder for them when they transfer in. That we are wanting to help them complete their degree in a timely manner.”

Dr. Jackson added that CSUB’s Transfer Resource Center gives students access to advisors, for an outline of courses to have their transfer pathways clarified whether you are a first-time freshmen or a transfer student.

Students who are interested in the Associate Degree for Transfers Program, must first ensure to declare their intent to transfer.