Assemblyman Vince Fong honors Bakersfield Angels as 23rd District's Nonprofit of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Local assemblyman Vince Fong honored the Bakersfield Angels as the 32nd Assembly District's 2023 Nonprofit of the Year.

The Bakersfield Angels were honored at a luncheon hosted by the California Association of Nonprofits on Wed, June 7. The organization aims to support families affected by foster care.

Fong released a statement following the announcement, saying in part, "With thousands of children and youth experiencing foster care in the Central Valley, the need for services and support is immense and Bakersfield Angels continues to grow their programs to support families in need."

"I am proud to be able to highlight their work," said Fong.

